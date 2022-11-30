Stormzy Leads Race For U.K. No. 1 Album With ‘This Is What I Mean’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stormzy is leading the race for the No. 1 album, closely followed by one of the U.K.’s most loved crooners, Cliff Richard.

Stormzy is climbing up the charts with This Is What I Mean and is on pace to score his third consecutive No.1 album.

The South London rapper is competing with another of Britain’s most successful artists, albeit from a different generation. 82-year-old crooner Cliff Richard is in hot pursuit of Stormzy with his first new Christmas album in 19 years, Christmas With Cliff just being the rapper in the midweek charts.

Stormzy first topped the U.K. chart with his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer. He doubled back two years later to score his second No.1 album with 2019’s Heavy Is The Head.

Fans will have to wait a couple more days to discover who will take the No.1 spot. The Official U.K. Albums Chart will be published late Friday.

Meanwhile, the massive soccer fan was on hand to rally the England team and to ensure its fans behave with respect ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Stormzy dished out a pep talk for BBC Sport, alluding to the racist abuse Black England players suffered following their Euro 2020 defeat.

“This England team represents all of us,” Stormzy said in the video before adding, ”and we represent them.”

Attempting to pre-empt any attacks on the players following a potential defeat, Stormzy issued a warning to fans. “If the pressure is on, someone misses their mark, don’t you dare tear those boys down. They do this for their country, respect that,” the “Mel Made Me Do It,” rapper added.

Calling the squad “a new breed of lions,” Stormzy pointed out that both fans and players alike collectively share the team’s “triumph,” “adversity,” and “glory.”

“Rise up, fear nothing, fear no one,’ he commanded the team. “And let’s bring it home.”

Following Stormzy’s team talk, The Three Lions were victorious, taking a 3-0 over Wales. The England team qualified for the knockout stages, topping their group with seven points. Their first quarter-final match takes place on December 10.