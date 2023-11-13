Stormzy Performs At Funeral Of Slain British Schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy performed a touching rendition of his song “Holy Spirit” wearing a shirt with an image of Elianne Andam.

Stormzy was among the mourners celebrating the life of 15-year-old British schoolgirl Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in South London in September.

The U.K. rap icon, who hails from the same London borough as the teen, joined family and friends at her funeral service on Saturday. He also performed a touching rendition of his song “Holy Spirit,” wearing a shirt with an image of Elianne Andam.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Andam’s aunt Ruby Paintsil told the BBC her niece wanted to “defend the voiceless and said: “She doesn’t like injustice; she likes justice for people. Every time she’d get in trouble [it was] fighting for someone else.”

Paintsil added that the service would be a celebration of life. “If Elianne was here she’d say ‘go on, have fun, don’t break down’, and things like that,” she said.

Elianne Andam was on her way to school with two female friends when she was attacked on September 27. Reports indicated that her attacker stabbed Andam repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Despite attempts to save her life, the teen succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities charged a 17-year-old boy with her murder. He will face trial on April 29.

Stormzy joined thousands at a candle-lit vigil for Elianne Andam in October, close to where the young girl was tragically attacked.

Previously, Elianne’s family said in a statement: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”