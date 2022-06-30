Stormzy Signs Deal With WME Agency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The award-winning Grime rapper takes another big step in his career.

British recording artist Stormzy has signed a new deal with WME in all areas. Stormzy continues to be represented by #Merky co-founder Tobe Onwuka.

WME originally formed in 1898. The company refers to itself as the “longest-running talent agency.” After William Morris Agency and Endeavor merged in 2009, WME acquired IMG five years later.

Stormzy comes off the release of his 2019 album Heavy Is the Head. That studio LP received widespread critical acclaim and spawned several popular singles. “Audacity,” “Crown,” and “Vossi Bop” live on the album.

2017’s Gang Signs & Prayer also garnered praise and commercial success. Gang Signs & Prayer became the first Grime project to reach #1 on the UK Albums Chart. The project hosts the hits “Big for Your Boots” and “Cold.”

Additionally, Gang Signs & Prayer earned a Mercury Prize nomination. The studio LP also won the 2018 BET Award for Best International Artist and the Brit Award for British Album Of The Year. A third Stormzy album is reportedly on the way.

Stormzy Joins A WME Roster Of Hip Hop Stars

Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage premiered last week on BBC One. The documentary covers the London-born rhymer’s journey to being the first Black British solo artist to headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Apple Music 1’s Leading Vibe Radio with Tems recently caught up with Stormzy for an interview. During the conversation, Stormy explained why he famously deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts in 2020.

“Whether that be noise on the internet, whether that be noise in reality, whether that be noise in events. I’ll just make active decisions to not be around noise. Because I feel that noise doesn’t allow me to be normal,” stated Stormzy.

The WME music roster also includes 24kGoldn, 6LACK, Action Bronson, D Smoke, Danny Brown, Ella Mai, Future, Giveon, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Nas, Nicki Minaj, OutKast, Pharrell Williams, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, Usher, Vince Staples, Willow, and Wiz Khalifa.