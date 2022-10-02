Stormzy Slams People Who Use Diversity As A Buzzword

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Stormzy discussed the concept of diversity, and criticized people who use it as just a buzzword.

Stormzy criticized those who view diversity as a “buzzword” and a “box to tick” when he accepted an Association of Independent Music (AIM) award.

The British rapper won the Diversity Champion prize at the 2022 AIM Independent Music Awards in London but questioned whether those attending all understood the importance of the word.

“I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzzword, but for you lot, whatever position you’re in, whatever role you play, to really be a driving factor for it and not just see it as a quota or as a box to tick,” he said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. “Really see the worth and the value in being diverse. Thank you to the AIM Awards and God be the glory.”

The winners at the ceremony lived up to Stormzy’s words, with his fellow grime star Lethal Bizzle honored for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Wet Leg was handed the award for UK Independent Breakthrough, and Nova Twins – another all-female duo made up of Amy Love and Georgia South – secured the prize for Best Independent Track for “Antagonist.”

Meanwhile, veteran rockers The Libertines received the Special Recognition accolade.