U.K. Rap Icon Lethal Bizzle Wins Outstanding Contribution Award, Pays Tribute To His “Fellow OGs”

Lethal Bizzle acknowledged the “fellow OGs” that helped build the U.K. rap scene while accepting his “Outstanding Contribution” award.

Lethal Bizzle has been recognized for his outstanding contribution at the AIM Independent Music Awards in London.

The U.K. grime scene pioneer admitted: “It’s nice to get your flowers when you can still smell them,” during his acceptance speech.

“I’m only one of the components of the culture I represent that helped get this scene where it is.” Lethal Bizzle then paid tribute to his “fellow OGs” of the U.K. scene, including Kano, Giggs, Skepta, Wiley, JME, Dizzee Rascal, D Double E, Ghetts Wretch 32, J2K Chip, Jammer, Tinchy Stryder, Tinie Tempah, So Solid Crew, Ms. Dynamite and many more.

Before the ceremony at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Lethal Bizzle revealed he was “proud” to receive the acknowledgement after a career spanning over two decades.

“It feels great, you know,” he told BANG Showbiz. “I’m 20 plus years in and when you get to this stage in your career sometimes things can be forgotten. I feel like it’s a nice acknowledgement.” he added, “t’s a proud moment for my hard work to be recognised like this.”

Lethal Bizzle Ready To Hit The Road

Lethal Bizzle also performed at the ceremony and admitted he was a little “rusty.” The rapper turned international property developer also revealed he’s ready to get back on tour next year.

“This year I dropped my new project, a celebratory 20th anniversary project called ‘Lethal B vs Lethal Bizzle,’ which is out now.”

“Next year, I’m hoping to get back on the road. I’m actually performing tonight. It’s gonna be my first show since the pandemic so, you know, I’m gonna be a bit rusty but it’s gonna be fun.”

Earlier this month, Lethal Bizzle gave the visual treatment to his single “If The Shoe Fits” featuring K-Trap. The collab, taken from his recent project Lethal B Vs Lethal Bizzle, sees the two generations of U.K. rappers go back and forth. Check out the visuals below.