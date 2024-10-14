Stormzy & Victoria Monét Move On From Past Loves With Rumored Romance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy & Victoria Monét sparked dating rumors after being caught kissing in London months after ending their previous relationships.

Stormzy and Victoria Monét appear to have moved on from their respective ex-partners and into a new romance together after they were recently spotted canoodling in the U.K.

The British rap icon and the R&B songstress were photographed kissing and hugging at London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening (October. Photos shared by British tabloid The Sun show the pair gazing into each other’s eyes while locked in an embrace.

Stormzy spotted kissing US singer Victoria Monet 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xnKJlRoz2 — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 QUESTION MARK ❓ (@MusicConnoisseu) October 11, 2024

An onlooker told the outlet Stormzy and Victoria Monét “looked absolutely smitten with each other.” They added, “They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air.”

The budding romance comes just weeks after Monét announced her breakup from John Gaines, the father of her three-year-old daughter.

“We originally preferred to keep this out of the public,” Monét said in a statement announcing the split. “But it is becoming more and more difficult to suppress.”

She added, “Yes, we’ve seen all of the questions and extremely false accusations of our origin story and we thought long and hard about whether or not we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths.”

Meanwhile, in July, Stormzy and Maya Jama announced their breakup a year after rekindling their romance.

“We’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning.” We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”

The reports of a blossoming relationship caught social media users off-guard. Check out some reactions to Stormzy and Victoria Monét’s PDA below.

what do you mean stormzy and victoria monet were seen kissing??? pic.twitter.com/1B8izNlSiH — gabby (@gabbyjpg) October 11, 2024

Stormzy went from Maya to Jorja Smith to Maya to Victoria Monet pic.twitter.com/C1X1GlVCtg — 🤍LISA🤍 (@checkthetea) October 11, 2024

Stormzy and Victoria Monet?? Who would’ve seen that coming pic.twitter.com/XummcDuktG — JADE (@JadeGissy) October 11, 2024