Stormzy & Maya Jama Announce Split A Year After Rekindling Romance  

Stormzy & Maya Jama shared a candid statement revealing they have ended their relationship after a year of trying to make this work.

Stormzy and Maya Jama have shattered fans’ hearts, announcing they have split for the second time a year after rekindling their romance.

Last August, the couple confirmed they were back together during a romantic vacation in Greece. However, in a candid statement, the former couple revealed they spent the best part of the last 12 months trying to make it work.

On Tuesday morning (July 17) the U.K. rap icon and the TV presenter announced the news via their respective Instagram accounts.

Stormzy & Maya Jama Split On Good Terms

“We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup,” the statement began. “But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”

The former couple says they ” fell madly in love in 2014,” before calling it quits in 2019.

“We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits,” they added. “This final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning.” We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”

Stormzy and Maya Jama revealed they parted on the best terms and will “always” be friends. They acknowledged the announcement was “dramatic,” but they wanted to avid and speculation.

“We’re kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it, (we highly doubt this’ll work,” the statement continued. “(But we’re still kindly asking anyway).”

The news arrives just days after Maya Jama supported Stormzy while he performed at The British Grand Prix.