Stormzy And Maya Jama Confirm Rekindled Romance With Adorable Airport Reunion Video 

Stormzy and Maya Jama have finally made their reunion Instagram official after hinting at their rekindled romance all summer.

The British rap legend and the Love Island U.K. host had internet sleuths putting together the clues after dropping hints of their reunion all summer. Fans of the couple were devastated when they split in 2019 after five years together. However, over the weekend, the couple ended any doubt by making their romance Instagram official.

On Saturday (October 7), Maya Jama shared a video on her IG Story of the moment Stormzy saw her as she returned from a long work trip to Fiji. He greeted her in the airport parking lot with two handmade signs showing his support for his girlfriend. One read “Maya Jama #1 fan,” while the other featured a painting of Jama wearing a red dress.

“You are so cute!” Maya Jama said as she walked towards Stormzy, who was waving the signs enthusiastically. “Thanks! Put it down now… I’m shy.”

Check out the sweet video below.

Meanwhile, in other Stormzy news, the “Longevity Flow” hitmaker and Adidas unveiled the next phase of the #Merky Football Careers partnership. They launched the program last year to promote diversity off the pitch in football. The scheme provided 15 people with roles within the industry.

This year, the initiative aims to increase that number, providing roles for 50 young Black people aged between 18 and 24.

#Merky FC is back, but this year, we've got to go bigger💪🏿



share one of the 50 #MerkyFC roles with a friend now to change the game.



Applications are open. Apply now: https://t.co/2NHfg49uwg pic.twitter.com/oIsqfxY5rO — adidas UK (@adidasUK) October 5, 2023

“We launched #Merky FC last year to help level the playing field off-the pitch by providing career opportunities for young Black people,” Stormzy said, per The Voice. “I am so pleased that we’re back this year with the same focus but with an increased recognition that there is still a lot of work to be done.”