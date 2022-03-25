Stream NIGO’s New Album “I Know NIGO” Ft. Pusha-T, Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, & More

NIGO returns after more than two decades away with a carefully curated project stacked full of features from some top rappers.

I Know NIGO comes 22 years after his last solo project and is stacked with impressive features. Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and the Teriyaki Boyz all take a turn on the project.

11 MINUTES UNTIL 'I KNOW NIGO' IS OUT DROP A 🦆 TO BE BLESSED BY THE LUCKY NIGO DUCK @nigoldeneye pic.twitter.com/zNZPMYTKaU — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 25, 2022

He also surprised fans by dropping the video for Tyler’s “Come On, Let’s Go,” hours ahead of I Know NIGO, arriving.

The A Bathing Ape founder initially teased the project in January, releasing a handful of songs during his Paris Fashion Week debut as the artistic director of Kenzo. He played songs from Pusha-T, Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, and Cudi as the models stomped the runway.

Steven Victor Convinced NIGO To return

During a recent interview, NIGO explained the global pandemic allowed him more freedom to create the project.

“I was afforded more time to work on it, really, because of the situation,” NIGO explained. “It naturally became a bigger project. There’s been an exchange of ideas between Steven and me, and I think we’ve arrived at something much better.

Fans have Steven Victor to thank for I Know NIGO, who suggested the designer make his return to the music industry back in 2020. Nigo initially wanted to do two songs, one with Pharrell and one with Clipse, though Victor kept working on him. Once he secured the first two features, he made further suggestions.

“What about Kid Cudi?” Victor asked. “The same thing happened with Rocky and Uzi. We just took it slow, like song by song. My vision was always for it to be more than two or three songs. It just took some work for me to get NIGO involved.”

NIGO worked closely with Pharrell on the project, who praised his unique way of observing the world “NIGO’s natural talent for curation comes from the innate lens and filter through which he sees all things …” Pharrell noted. “His perception is effortlessly organized.”