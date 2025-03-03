“Street Queens:” Legendary Frontman Of The Time Morris Day Brings Street Drama To Streaming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Morris Day, the legendary frontman of The Time, is stepping into the world of filmmaking with Street Queens, an urban drama executive produced by Day and streaming on Tube.

Morris Day is trading in the stage for the silver screen.

The legendary frontman of The Time has stepped into the world of film production with Street Queens, a gritty new movie how streaming on Tubi. Day is known for his flashy persona and enduring musical legacy. However, the smooth-mannered Day is now expanding his empire by bringing real, raw storytelling to the forefront as an executive producer.

“Tubi is a platform that’s giving independent filmmakers a chance to tell stories,” Day told AllHipHop. “I don’t do much acting these days, but the idea of executive producing a film was interesting to me. Street Queens’ raw storytelling about three women in the street game looking for a way out was a story I felt many would relate to. I’m looking forward to expanding the Morris Day Entertainment brand and producing even more films.”

Directed by Jibril Haynes and written by Haynes and Courtney Benson, Street Queens follows the lives of three women entangled in the dangerous world of the streets. Desperate to break free from their circumstances, they navigate treacherous alliances, power struggles, and betrayals while fighting for a better future. The film is produced by Morris Day, Courtney Benson and Will Luke, a powerhouse team bringing a fresh vision to the urban drama genre.

For Day, the move into the film industry is about storytelling that hits the target audience. Morris Day came up out of Minneapolis with Prince and quickly rose to fame from his electrifying stage presence, vibrant suits and unforgettable hits like “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.”

With Street Queens, Day begins a new Hollywood chapter.