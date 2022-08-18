Styles P Calls For ‘Verzuz’ Boycott After Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sue Triller

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Over a year ago, The Lox faceoff against Dipset at a Verzuz event in New York City. The Lox member Styles P now wants fans to stop watching the hit-for-hit series as a form of protest.

The Triller streaming platform purchased Verzuz in March 2021. This week, Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller for missing payments beginning in January 2022.

TMZ caught up with Styles P to ask him about the status of Verzuz. The A Gangster and a Gentleman album creator essentially suggested Hip Hop fans should boycott the music-based webcast on behalf of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“It would be good if Triller, Swizz, and Tim could rock out, figure [out] a way to fix it. Hip Hop has always had a lot of funny s### in it, so I think people should try to stick with what they said they were going to do from the beginning. You shake somebody’s hand, sign a paper, say you’re going to do a deal, and the deal’s right, then there shouldn’t be any problems,” said Styles P.

The 47-year-old emcee added, “Hip Hop people shouldn’t f### with [Verzuz] if Swizz and Tim [aren’t] involved. I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.” Styles P also talked about how both sides should do good business.

Since its debut in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Verzuz has presented numerous head-to-head battles featuring R&B and Hip Hop stars. Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Brandy vs Monica, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, and The Lox vs Dipset were among the most-viewed Verzuz events.

Omarion vs Mario headlined Verzuz‘s “A Night Of R&B” on June 23, 2022. Many viewers and pundits panned the DeRay Davis-hosted show in California which also featured Bobby V & Ray J vs Sammie & Pleasure P.