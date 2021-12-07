Styles P & Havoc Release “Nightmares 2 Dreams” Music Video

The East Coasters came together for the ‘Wreckage Manner’ project.

Two of New York’s most prominent Hip Hop figures joined forces to create a collaborative body of work. Styles P and Havoc’s Wreckage Manner joint album arrived on December 3.

The 10-track project features production entirely by Havoc. Both emcees contributed verses to the LP. They also worked together to film music videos.

Visuals for “Nightmares 2 Dreams” hit YouTube on the same day as Wreckage Manner. The video already collected over 130,000 views on the platform.

Havoc rose to prominence as a member of Mobb Deep with the late Prodigy. The Queens-bred tandem is responsible for making the classic 1995 album The Infamous as well as other albums such as 1996’s Hell on Earth, 1999’s Murda Muzik, and 2014’s The Infamous Mobb Deep.

Prior to linking up with Havoc, Styles P is best known as one-third of The Lox. The Yonkers trio dropped 1998’s Money, Power & Respect, 2000’s We Are the Streets, 2016’s Filthy America… It’s Beautiful, and 2020’s Living Off Xperience.

Havoc also worked with The Alchemist for The Silent Partner which came out in 2016. Previously, Styles P teamed up with Talib Kweli for 2017’s The Seven and Dave East for 2018’s Beloved.