Suge Knight Calls Out JAY-Z, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg For Not Defending Diddy: “Nobody’s Stepping Up”

Suge Knight also mentioned Rick Ross, T.I. and The Game in a diatribe about Diddy’s legal issues on NewsNation.

Suge Knight went on a tirade against the music industry while discussing Diddy’s criminal case with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. Knight suggested JAY-Z, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and more high-profile rappers weren’t defending Diddy because they knew the disgraced mogul was guilty.

“Ain’t no whistleblower,” Knight told Cuomo. “Facts is there. Where we’re at now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s Jay. I don’t care if it’s Snoop, I don’t care if it’s Game, I don’t care if it’s Dre. Nobody stepping up on the fact that you know what’s going on.”

Knight, who’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, claimed Diddy was just one of many music industry executives involved in criminal behavior. The former Death Row Records boss said it started at the top. He named several powerful figures, including Clive Davis, Jimmy Iovine and Russell Simmons.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. Knight previously spoke about his former rival’s legal issues on his Collect Call podcast.

“I’ll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight said. “You know they gonna get you if they can. It’s a little crazy how Puffy get booted out the alcohol business and Jimmy Iovine steps in with [Dr. Dre] and [Snoop Dogg is] promoting it. That’s never a good look when it comes to the culture of Hip-Hop, our community and our people. I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music. That’s most of the time.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to his federal charges on September 17. Two judges denied him bail. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.