The civil trial of a man killed by rap mogul Suge Knight is about to kick-off – and the family wants to make sure the imprisoned mobile is nowhere near the courtroom.

The family of Terry Carter is suing Suge over a deadly incident in January of 2015.

Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and several others were at Tam’s Burgers to shoot a promotional commercial for the movie “Straight Outta Compton.”

The former Death Row Records boss showed up uninvited after Dre and Ice Cube left, and a confrontation took place between Cube’s business partner Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan. Suge tried to leave the parking lot during the fight, and he ran over Carter, killing him and seriously wounding Sloan.

In 2018, Suge Knight pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Terry Carter’s widow and his two daughters sued Suge and Dre, Ice Cube, and the producers of “Straight Outta Compton” for negligence, claiming they were aware of the decades-long beef between Suge and Dre.

They created an unsafe environment or the set by allowing Suge to show up due to a lack of security.

The Carter’s lawyers filed documents to keep Suge out of the courtroom on Friday.

According to the City News Service, Suge Knight’s interests are adequately represented by his longtime lawyer, David Kenner.

Furthermore, Carter’s family says Suge refused to participate in pre-trial discovery. Because of this, the Carters say shook should not be allowed to testify on his own behalf either.

They argue that Suge’s plea deal amounted to an implied confession. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 7th.