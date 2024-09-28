Suge Knight Claims There Is An “Egg Up The Butt” Hollywood Ritual

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight revealed Hollywood’s bizarre “Boiled Egg Test,” where industry hopefuls endure a ritual involving an egg to prove their loyalty.

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has shed light on a bizarre and unsettling initiation ritual within the music industry.

During an interview with Chris Cuomo on the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Suge made a surprising revelation about a lesser-known ritual that involved a raw egg.

“They had these guys…,” Suge Knight began. “They called it the boiled egg test. What they would do is take a raw boiled egg, have those guys pull their pants down, bend over, and stick it up their ass. The egg breaks, they say they’re not ready yet, that they haven’t put enough work in.”

Knight explained how he was never subjected to such demeaning practices, saying that they would often refrain from even joking about the ritual in his presence.

“They never played that joke with me,” he said, hinting at the violent reputation that likely shielded him from participating in such humiliating acts.

“They wouldn’t test me over my propensity to get violent…somebody would get their ass whooped.”

Although these claims are yet to be verified, Knight insisted that this initiation ritual and other peculiar behavior in Hollywood have been a longstanding, unspoken reality.

He pointed out that many people in power, including top executives, were aware of these practices but chose to remain silent.

“This is Hollywood. Everybody wants to act like they don’t know what’s going on,” Knight emphasized.