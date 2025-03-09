Suge Knight Reveals Prince’s Secret Plot Against Diddy At Roosevelt Hotel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight recalled how the legendary musician Prince cleverly masterminded an unexpected confrontation involving Diddy at an exclusive hotel event.

Suge Knight revealed Prince masterfully orchestrated a tense encounter with Diddy at a private performance at the Roosevelt Hotel, allegedly to settle an undisclosed grudge, according to his claims made during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

The Death Row Records co-founder recounted an evening that began pleasantly enough, dining casually with friends at Hollywood’s iconic Roosevelt Hotel, when a messenger interrupted their meal.

The unexpected invitation was intriguing: Prince was performing and specifically requested Knight’s immediate presence, even preparing a special seating arrangement.

“You know, I was at the Roosevelt having dinner, with me with a [ __ ] or two, couple of homies, and a guy came to our table and said, ‘Hey, Prince is doing the show right now. He want you to come in right now and watch his show and he got a table for you.’ So I’m like, I go on there. So I—I left everybody at the table, I went there solo, you know. Prince set me down at a table where Puffy was there, Nas was there, there was a couple of people there,” Suge explained in the interview.

It wasn’t mere happenstance, Knight insisted.

He believes Prince deliberately engineered the seating arrangement to put him directly across from Diddy, fully aware of simmering tensions between the two powerful Hip-Hop moguls.

Knight described the late musical genius as deceptively smooth, disguising a calculating, street-savvy side beneath his legendary purple persona.

“And when I sit at this table, Prince is the coldest gangster in the world. Don’t let the [ __ ] high he fool y’all. He playing a guitar and said, ‘What’s up, Sh,’ and start laughing ’cause he know. He must been mad at Puffy ’cause he planted me at that table,” Knight continued.

The confrontation quickly escalated, according to Knight’s recollection. He claims he uttered only two brief comments to Diddy, provoking an immediate reaction. Without hesitation, Diddy suddenly stood, signaling his entourage.

Knight recalled how Diddy’s security covered their boss using coats, preventing onlookers from catching a glimpse as they hurriedly escorted him out of the room.

Knight stressed the authenticity of his story, swearing on the “right hand of God” that the odd incident indeed happened just as described.