Suge Knight Says Death Row Records Had “Hits” When He Owned It—Not “Flops” Like Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight has a whole lot to say about Snoop Dogg and his leadership tenure with Death Row Records.

Suge Knight has criticized Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records ownership as their ongoing feud escalates.

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Knight fired back at Snoop Dogg following recent comments from the Long Beach rapper amid Knight’s claims he was involved in the murder of 2Pac in 1996. The Missionary album architect combated the allegations against him by claiming the incarcerated music mogul is bitter over his ownership of Death Row Records. Knight has since challenged Snoop’s claim, both criticizing his ownership in comparison to his own tenure while also raising doubt as to whether or not he legally purchased the label.

“Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row,” Knight said. “What you buy? Show me where y’all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork, show me what you own.”

Knight went on to throw shade on Snoop’s leadership at Death Row, arguing that the label’s output has drastically declined since Snoop’s takeover.

“You trying to create something that Suge Knight created but instead of making something big you disappointed the world by making everything flops,” he said in part.

Since acquiring Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group in 2022, Snoop has been vocal about revitalizing the label’s legacy. However, Knight insists that Snoop’s stewardship has failed to produce successful releases, contrasting it with Death Row’s earlier dominance under his leadership.

“When I put out Tha Dogg Pound, they sold records,” he added. “You put out a ‘Dogg Pound’ album, it flopped. You and Dre got together, Andre says it’s the best album he ever did in his whole life… we couldn’t tell because it came and went so fast.”

Knight’s remarks follow Snoop Dogg’s social media response in which the rap icon dismissed Knight’s accusations and referenced his alleged bitterness. Knight alleged that Ray J once told him Snoop had confessed to financially contributing to Shakur’s murder. Knight also accused Snoop of attempting to bail out Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently facing charges in connection to Shakur’s killing.

“This n#### won’t stop talking about me,” Snoop wrote on Instagram. “Mad cuz I own Death Row. I realize your real lies.”

Knight made a number of other bombshell claims during the interview, such as alleging that Snoop had an artist signed to his Doggystyle Label underneath the original Death Row umbrella set up to go to prison. He also claimed Snoop still owes him money from a prior business dealing and that the moves he’s making as an executive aren’t beneficial to the genre of Hip-Hop as a whole.

Hear the full audio from Suge Knight’s interview in the video above.