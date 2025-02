Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is pushing back against Suge Knight’s latest claims, refusing to entertain the controversy surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death.

Earlier this week, Knight fueled speculation by repeating rumors Snoop had confessed to involvement in Shakur’s murder. He also alleged that Snoop was attempting to bail out the man accused of orchestrating the West Coast rap legend’s killing.

However, Snoop brushed off Knight’s remarks on Instagram, calling him out for lying.

“This n#### want stop talking about me,” he wrote alongside a clip of Suge Knight alleging that Snoop Dogg wants Keefe D out of jail. “Mad cuz I Own death row I realize your real lies.”

Knight made the allegations during an interview with The Art of Dialogue published Monday (February 24).

“Since I’ve been in here, Snoop and other people been having people trying to bail the guy out, Keefe D, because he talking too much,” Knight began. “They even had somebody talk to me and say, “Hey! You can help him get free.’ I said, ‘Look, I don’t have nothing to do with none of that and I’m not leaving prison to go to nobody county jail.’”

He doubled down on his claims, adding, “Apparently Keefe D’s telling it all, you know what I mean?” while hinting at potential damaging ties between Snoop, others, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. “And more he talk the more they’ll get hurt by the situation.”

Suge Knight Claims Snoop Dogg Admitted To Funding Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Additionally, in an earlier interview, the incarcerated former music executive claimed Ray J told him Snoop confessed to being involved in the death of Tupac Shakur.

According to Knight, the singer claimed Snoop admitted to him that he was one of “the people who put bread to kill ‘Pac.’”

Snoop Dogg was one of Death Row Records’ first major artists, releasing his debut album “Doggystyle” in 1993 under the leadership of Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.

Their relationship deteriorated in the late 1990s, leading to Snoop leaving the label. He went on to buy the label from previous owners, MNRK Music Group, in 2022.

Knight later questioned the legality of the deal, claiming that his ex-business partner, Michael “Harry-O” Harris, committed bankruptcy fraud to get the company from him.