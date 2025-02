Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight is accusing Snoop Dogg of trying to help Keefe D, the sole individual charged in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Suge Knight is back with more explosive allegations, accusing Snoop Dogg of attempting to bail out Keefe D, the man accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s murder, following his recent claims that Snoop admitted to funding the iconic rapper’s killing.

The incarcerated former Death Row Records CEO made the allegations during an interview with The Art of Dialogue published Monday (February 24).

“Since I’ve been in here, Snoop and other people been having people trying to bail the guy out, Keefe D, because he talking too much,” Knight began. “They even had somebody talk to me and say, “Hey! You can help him get free.’ I said, ‘Look, I don’t have nothing to do with none of that and I’m not leaving prison to go to nobody county jail.’”

He further stated that, while he doesn’t wish prison on anybody, he would harm Keefe D if their paths ever crossed.

“Since I find out more details about certain things, I probably would go to the Vegas county jail if me and Keefe D were [cell mates,]” he added. “We’d have a good conversation, after I give him, you know, six upside his head, another six in his body and another two.”

The interviewer then pressed Suge Knight to clarify his claim that Snoop Dogg was attempting to bail Keefe D out.

“Apparently Keefe D’s telling it all, you know what I mean?” he responded, hinting at potential damaging connections between Snoop, others, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. “And more he talked the more they’ll get hurt by the situation.”

Suge Knight Claims Ray J Told Him Snoop Dogg Admitted Involvement In Tupac’s Death

If there’s any truth to Knight’s previous allegations, Snoop would have strong motives to help Keefe D.

During a recent interview, Suge Knight claimed Ray J told him Snoop Dogg admitted to being involved in the death of Tupac Shakur.

“You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill ‘Pac,” he revealed. “That’s why I say don’t mention Tupac’s name in none of your interviews. Because you f### with the m########### Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

Meanwhile, Keefe D has been incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024.

Although his bail was initially set at $750,000, the court raised concerns about the funding source. Prosecutors claimed that false information may have been provided to secure his release, leading the judge to deny bond again.