Suge Knight Makes Bombshell Claims Involving Whitney Houston & 2Pac’s Deaths

Suge Knight made the allegations while defending himself from allegations that he was involved in the death of singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

On the heels of Suge Knight’s son issuing a challenge to Ray J to set up an organized fight, the former Death Row Records CEO has come forward with a new set of claims against the singer-turned-reality-tv-mogul.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Knight made shocking allegations regarding Ray J and Snoop Dogg, implicating them in the deaths of Whitney Houston and 2Pac. Knight made the bombshell claims while addressing past rumors linking him to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ death.

“When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that’s a lie,” Suge Knight stated firmly.

Suge Knight says Ray J was involved in Whitney Houston’s death and reveals he has recorded phone calls from Ray J telling him that Snoop Dogg told him he was involved in 2Pac’s murder.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/D4rHxzdtya — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 18, 2025

Knight soon began hurling accusations against others, singling out Ray J for his alleged connection to Whitney Houston’s tragic passing. According to Knight, Houston had expressed deep distress before her death, though she never directly mentioned Ray J.

“She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” he claimed. “Brandy’s little brother trying to kiss me and do drugs with me. Next thing you know, she’s dead.”

The most explosive claim of the interview came when Knight turned his attention to Snoop Dogg, asserting that the legendary rapper admitted to funding the murder of Tupac Shakur.

“You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” he said. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac.

Knight continued, “That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews, because you f### with the m########### Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

Knight made it clear that in his view, the deaths of both music icons—2Pac and Whitney Houston—were no accidents.

“Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop’s best all-time artist,” he alleged. “You was involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston.”

Knight ended his tirade by calling out Ray J’s motivations for staying in the limelight.

“To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever the f### that is, talk about that,” he said, suggesting that Ray J was capitalizing on controversy for relevancy. “That alone speaks volumes.”

Watch the bombshell interview clip in the post above.