Suge Knight Questions Snoop Dogg’s Ownership Of Death Row Records 

Suge Knight said despite Snoop Dogg’s acquisition, “I am Death Row” Records and accused Harry-O of committing fraud to take the company.

In a new jailhouse call, Suge Knight has questioned Snoop Dogg’s ownership of the label he co-founded, claiming he lost the company over a fraudulent transaction.

The Doggfather acquired the pioneering rap label from the Blackstone-owned MNRK Music Group in February last year. Nonetheless, according to Suge Knight, there is no Death Row Records without him, and he accused his ex-business partner Michael “Harry-O” Harris of shady dealings.

“I don’t know if he do,” Suge Knight replied when TMZ asked his opinion of Snoop Dogg owning Death Row Records. “I doubt that.”

The former music mogul, currently serving 28 years for voluntary manslaughter, stated, “I am Death Row. Suge Knight is Death Row,” before insisting iconic works like Tupac’s All Eyez On Me will forever be attributed to his time as CEO.

However, he went on to imply Snoop Dogg and Harry-O committed bankruptcy fraud to take the company from him. “I didn’t lose my company by doing anything wrong,” Suge Knight continued. “They went in, and the lawyer didn’t show up, and they got a default judgment.

Suge Knight says his claim that he settled the judgment was disputed, but added he only found out last week that “they committed bankruptcy fraud.”

He claims his former partner filed for bankruptcy in 1995 when he “didn’t have a right to do it,” and so should have been barred from settling the Death Row Records case. Check out the clip at the end of the page.

However, although Suge Knight seemingly implied Snoop Dogg was involved in the alleged shady dealings with Harry-O, the West Coast icon only acquired Death Row Records in 2022.

The former Death Row CEO says all will be revealed his upcoming biopic. Read about it here at allHipHop.com.