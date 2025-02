Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight’s son, Suge J Knight, is calling for a fight with Ray J after the singer’s recent remarks about his father sparked backlash.

Ray J‘s recent comments about Suge Knight provoked the ire of the former music executive’s son, Suge J Knight, who is now challenging him to a fight.

On Monday evening (February 17), Suge J Knight shared a video on Instagram challenging Ray J to a fight. According to Knight, he’s been getting messages from people about the “One Wish” hitmaker’s recent remarks about his father.

“Ray J, real quick bro how about we set up this fade?” he began. “Let’s do the Suge J versus Ray J fight.”

He continued, “Let’s get straight to it because you wanna talk about my family. You want to spread out lies, let’s run that, Suge J versus Ray J.”

Furthermore, Knight believes Ray J is no match for him, pointing to their different upbringings.

“You been homeschooled all your whole life,” he added. “I graduated from Crenshaw, I don’t think you ready for this. But you know what? I’mma call you out on that. It’s a real West Coast fade. I’mma really whoop that ass.”

He also alluded to Ray J’s alleged altercations with Diddy’s sons, declaring, “I ain’t the Combs, my n####. I’m a Knight, trust me.”

In a follow-up post, Knight dragged Ray J’s famous big sister Brandy Norwood into the mix.

“If I win, he wrote, “Brandy has to go on a date with me.”

Ray J previously claimed Suge Knight saw him as a younger version of himself and was a longtime family friend. He also discussed Death Row and Knight’s relationship with Tupac Shakur.

Ray J is yet to respond to Suge J Knight but he’s not usually one to shy away from online drama.

According to Ray J, his wild remarks about Diddy found him in the crosshairs of the Combs siblings on more than one occasion.

Meanwhile, Suge Knight addressed Ray J directly in a recent jail call, threatening legal action.

“Now I’m gone sue your lil punk ass,” he said. “I’m gonna get every dime you get.”