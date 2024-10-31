Ray J Tells Nicki Minaj What Really Happened During Altercation With Diddy’s Sons 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J explained exactly what he said to Diddy’s sons that kicked off the recent altercation at a Halloween bash.

Ray J explained his altercation with three of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons during a conversation with Nicki Minaj, and the NYC rapper was not impressed.

Earlier this week, news of a scuffle between the Combs Siblings, Christian, Quincy and Justin, and the singer at an L.A. club surfaced online. There were rumors of a fight between them, and Nicki Minaj wanted to know the details when Ray J hopped on her Instagram Live.

After dodging the question with an irrelevant, rambling answer, he confirmed what happened. According to Ray J, it’s not the first time he’s had a run-in with Diddy’s sons.

“We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J explained before Minaj asked who started it. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened and so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

Ray J claimed that although he was “talking s###” and he and Diddy’s sons exchanged “a lot of crazy words,” he attempted to diffuse the situation.

“I was walking that way to avoid the issue,” he added. “So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate. But what’s dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes.”

When Nicki Minaj quizzed Ray J, asking what they were arguing about, he admitted, “Comments I was making on my show.”

Earlier this month, Ray J mocked Diddy during a wild rant on his new show, “The Reality Check News.”

He joked about the allegations saying, “A#### are being taken,” and made a wisecrack about coming out with a baby oil line.

Ray J “Wasn’t Proud” Of What He Said To Diddy’s Sons

Ray J continued to discuss his issue with Diddy’s sons while talking to Nicki Minaj. He even repeated the jokes from his news segment.

“It was just a crazy night,” he said. “I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds. I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did.”

Ray J previously explained that eight men, including the Combs siblings, tried to rush him. However, he credits Chris Brown with stepping in and preventing things from getting out of hand.