Ray J Addresses Diddy Allegations In Wild Rant On New Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray J reacted to the allegations against Diddy, claiming, “a#### are being taken,” before threatening to expose abusers in the music industry.

Ray J is addressing the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs and abuse in the music industry in his new show, “The Reality Check News.”

The singer and entrepreneur launched the show on Tuesday evening (October 8), opening with a discussion about the Bad Boy Records mogul, announcing his intention to be “the voice of reason.”

Ray J admitted, “Diddy was my friend,” before questioning, “What do you do when you never seen all this s### that people are talking about? Do you believe it? Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty?”

After Ray J claimed he “created a road map” to “try to stop this from happening for our future industry,” the show went left.

“Do you forgive somebody for taking somebody’s ass?” he asked as an image of Diddy appeared on screen. “There’s a lot of people out here taking from people. People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality, they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and manhood. A#### are being taken in ways that nobody can explain.”

Ray J Reacts To Jokes About Diddy’s Alleged Baby Oil Stash

Ray J then addressed the reaction to reports of Diddy’s massive baby oil stash.

“I see a lot of jokes out there tight now talking about baby oil,” he added. “Everybody got a joke about having about baby oil or lube. Is that okay? Is that the message?”

After calling out the jokers, Ray J made a few wisecracks of his own, saying he prefers lubricant over baby oil before joking about creating “Ray-Y Jelly.”

Taking a more serious tone, Ray J then threatened to expose abusive industry figures.

“I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power who are abusing the power. I can say a lot of names,” he added. “I won’t today but I will soon.”

Ray J received a mixed response from his Instagram followers after posting a clip from the show. Several referenced Ray’s confession that his sister Brandy stopped inviting him to family events due to his online antics.

“This is why Brandy stopped inviting you to the family functions,” one person wrote while another agreed, adding, “Brandy come get your brother.”

Others were amused with one fan commenting, “You can’t tell me this ain’t funny.”

Check out the clip of Ray J discussing the Diddy allegation above and watch “The Reality Check News” below.