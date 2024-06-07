Sukihana On Music Industry: “Everybody’s Gay”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The reality TV personality/recording artist says she’s “gay sometimes” too.

Sukihana recently sat down with Math Hoffa for the battle rapper’s My Expert Opinion podcast. The conversation included Suki explaining why she does not date men in the industry.

“I haven’t really talked to nobody in the music business. I be liking street n#####, for real,” Sukihana told Math Hoffa and the rest of his crew.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami alumna also stated, “A lot of n##### in the music industry f### n#####. Do I wanna f### somebody that f### n#####? Nope.”

Additionally, Sukihana said, “Everybody’s gay… A lot of people are gay behind the scenes. No shade. I be gay sometimes too, so I would never judge nobody.”

Like Sukihana, several notable female rappers came out as bisexual. Male rappers like Lil Nas X, Isaiah Rashad and Taylor Bennett have spoken publicly about their same-sex attraction.

While homosexuality has been a taboo topic in Hip-Hop culture, some modern-day straight men have been more supportive of the LGBTQ community.

For example, Sukihana’s “S### Me Out Remix” collaborator NLE Choppa responded to speculation about his sexuality with a positive response.

In 2022, NLE Choppa tweeted, “I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women.”