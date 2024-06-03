Sukihana Explains Saying She Sold Her Soul To The Devil

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Casamigos” rapper talks about getting out of a “bad” record contract.

Sukihana rose to prominence as a cast member of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami reality show. At one point, the Delaware-born entertainer complained about supposedly selling her soul for success in the music business.

“I won’t be doing this music stuff anymore. I started this because this was my dream,” Sukihana stated in a 2019 social media video. “And I wanted to make sure I could get me and my kids outta the hood.”

Suki also said, “I had signed a contract, and I didn’t know nothing about the business or this game out here. Just right now, I realized, I sold my soul to the devil.” She then broke down in tears.

Math Hoffa recently connected with Sukihana for an episode of his My Expert Opinion podcast. The conversation included Suki addressing her previous comments about record deals in the industry.

“I was in a street, hood contract,” she explained. “I was in a bad contract. That’s what I meant, but people take it out of proportion. I feel like if you do sign a contract and you don’t own a lot of your stuff, I feel like that’s selling out, that’s selling your sold.”

Sukihana has released numerous singles such as “No One” and “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” with Afro B. The Wolf P#### mixtape creator also collaborated with acts like Saucy Santana, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa and Juicy J.

“I’m done. I’m completely out,” Suki answered when asked if she was still under her original record contract. Additionally, she said, “I would never do [a 50-50 deal] with nobody.”