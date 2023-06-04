Politician’s Move To Cancel Summer Jam Fails, Hot 97 Concert To Go Ahead

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Despite recent legal hurdles and public criticism, the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert will proceed as planned on Sunday, inside and outside the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The headlining performers for the Summer Jam on June 4, 2023, make for an impressive lineup, showcasing some of the most influential and exciting artists in the music business.

The event features Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown as the primary headliners​.

However, Nassau County officials had attempted to cancel the outdoor portion of the event, citing concerns over public safety and previous incidents of criminal behavior at Summer Jam concerts in 2015 and 2017.

The complaint cited previous incidents at Summer Jam events, such as the 2015 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where 60 arrests were made due to riot-like behavior.

At the 2022 Summer Jam at Madison Square Garden, Roddy Ricch provoked the cops when he led a “f### the police” chant after being busted on gun charges the day before his performance.

Critics, including Democratic Legislator Carrie Solages, accused Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman of using racially charged language to target the predominantly Black and brown audience of Hip-Hop events.

But, as Democratic Legislator Carrie Solages pointed out, Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman had no problem promoting a Joan Jett concert despite past violence at her shows.

“This last minute political stunt may cause tension and a crisis rather than prevent one,” Solages said. “He had no problem promoting a Joan Jett concert despite past violence at her concerts. Why is he targeting hip hop [sic] and criminalizing our culture?”

Thankfully, despite the controversy, a deal has been reached, allowing the concert to proceed, but the agreement includes increased security measures: an additional 80 police officers will be present at the event, funded by the event organizers and not taxpayers​.

In addition to these established stars, the festival will present performances from diverse artists, including Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, and Lil TJay.

The LOX will also be making an appearance as part of a celebration commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop, further enhancing the event’s appeal to fans of the genre​.