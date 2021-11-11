Summer Walker Blasts London On Da Track; Claims He “Didn’t Produce” On Her Album

Summer Walker slammed London On Da Track claiming “He didn’t WRITE sh*t and he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t” on her new album.

Summer Walker has come out to deny that her ex-partner, London On Da Track,” wrote or produced her new album despite what the credits say.

The “Ex For a Reason” singer released her second studio album, “Still Over IT’ on Friday (Nov. 5). The credits displayed the father of her child, London On Da Track, as writer and or producer of multiple songs.

However, Summer Walker says he didn’t do any of the work he’s claiming credit for and barely contributed to the project at all.

Summer took to the comments of a Shade Room post to share her side of the story:

“He didn’t WRITE s### and he didn’t PRODUCE s### either. He just handpicked the n-ggas he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it.”

She continued, “The last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me.”

Summer Was Responding To her Ex-Partner

Summer Walker was responding to a post London On Da Track shared boasting about being paid and dissed simultaneously.

“London On Da Track the first n-gga in history to get paid off his own diss album,” he wrote in the Tweet.

Meanwhile, Summer’s second album, “Still Over It” has broken multiple Apple Music and other records since it dropped last week.

Check Out Summer Walker Performing At Her “Still Over It” Afterparty Celebration Below.