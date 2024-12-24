Summer Walker & NLE Choppa Set Social Media Ablaze With Steamy “Heart Of A Woman” Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker recruited NLE Choppa to star as the toxic love interest in her new “Heart of a Woman” music video.

Summer Walker has finally dropped the official music video for her hit song “Heart of a Woman,” featuring NLE Choppa as her toxic love interest.

The steamy video, released Monday (December 23) captures the couple’s ups and downs amid NLE’s cheating with intimate shower scenes interspersed with heated arguments before Walker walks out on the relationship in explosive fashion.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the visual, especially the “S### Me Out” hitmaker’s starring role.

“summer walker knew what she was doing when she put nle in her video ,” said one fan.

Another added, “NLE Choppa crazy tail self was unexpected af, but he did amazing in Summer’s music video. Summer be knowing. Not her employing all the toxic men for her roll out.”

A third joked that Summer Walker, “put NLE choppa in his video vixen era.”

The song is from her upcoming album Finally Over It which marks the third and final installment of her Over It series.

Meanwhile, according to NLE Choppa, Summer Walker is set to appear on his new R&B album.

“Princess Came Through With A Beautiful Verse,” he wrote alongside photos of them. “Love you summer.”

NLE Choppa teased the project earlier this week with some NSFW cover art options.

” Help Me Pick My Album Cover,” he wrote. The project is set to arrive on Christmas Eve.