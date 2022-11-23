Summer Walker Releases “Sense Dat God Gave You” Rap Song [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the LVRN representative do hood rat stuff with her friend.

R&B vocalist Summer Walker decided to try her hand at rapping.

On Tuesday, Walker dropped a music video for “Sense Dat God Gave You” with Sexyy Red. The visuals feature both women rhyming inside and outside a gas station.

Sexyy Red is best known for her own singles such as “Don’t Get Beat” and “Born By The River” featuring Sukihana. The St. Louis native’s 8-track Ghetto Superstar project landed on DSPs in December 2021.

“I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend🤸🏽‍♂️,” wrote Summer Walker on Twitter. That tweet collected more than 10,000 retweets and 49,000 likes.

I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend🤸🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/g7deLP9ASo pic.twitter.com/ZqwfAvHF3Q — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 22, 2022

Summer Walker also made headlines in recent days after the Georgia native reacted to the Recording Academy not nominating her for a single Grammy Award for the 2023 edition of the ceremony.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not matching,” wrote Summer Walker on Instagram. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f###] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

The Love Renaissance (LVRN) recording artist released the critically acclaimed Still Over It in November 2021. Still Over It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 first-week units. The project became the first R&B album by a female act to reach the top of the chart since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.