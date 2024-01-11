Supa Emcee Of “8 Mile” Fame Arrested For Shocking Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michigan prosecutors charged rapper Supa Emcee with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death.

Detroit rapper Supa Emcee, a member of the Almighty Dreadnaughtz collective, was arraigned for first-degree murder in Michigan on Wednesday (January 10). According to multiple reports, Supa Emcee allegedly stabbed poet Kelly “Native Child” Mays to death on Sunday (January 7).

Local news outlets in Detroit referred to Mays as Supa Emcee’s girlfriend, but other sources indicated she was his wife. Mays and Supa Emcee identified themselves as a married couple on their personal Facebook accounts.

Wayne County prosecutors accused Supa Emcee, whose real name is Jimmie Brown, of stabbing Mays multiple times with a knife. He allegedly fled the scene after killing her. He turned himself in to the Westland Police Department later that day.

Police found Mays dead in her apartment on Sunday. They observed lacerations to her chest and neck. The victim’s family released a statement about her death.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Mays family announces the passing of Kelly (Native Child) Mays,” the family said. “Kelly was tragically taken away from us on January 7, 2024. Kelly was a fierce advocate for mental health and victims of domestic violence. She was also a world-class speaker and poet. She lived an extraordinary life out loud and on purpose filled with adventure, laughter and love. She is and will be missed.”

Supa Emcee, who battled Eminem in a deleted scene from the movie 8 Mile, suffered a serious brain injury in a car crash in 2020. Last year, Detroit’s NBC affiliate published a story detailing his recovery after losing his memory in the crash.

The 46-year-old rapper remains in jail for his alleged role in the death of Mays. He was denied bond in the murder case.

Supa Emcee’s next court date is scheduled for January 25. He faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.