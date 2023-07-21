Rising Rapper Superstar Pride Booked On Murder Charge

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Emerging Hip-Hop artist Superstar Pride is now facing a first-degree murder accusation, casting doubt on his promising music career.

Riding rapper Superstar Pride has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to TMZ.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reported that deputies were called to a residence on Wednesday afternoon, where they found a 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

The ensuing investigation led them to believe that Superstar Pride was the suspect.

Superstar Pride, whose real name is Cadarrius Pride, recently skyrocketed to fame with his hit song “Painting Pictures,” which first went viral on TikTok.

The track’s candid lyrics about his life struggles helped him stand out in the rap industry. The song reached the Top 25 on the Billboard charts and went gold in April, as reported by Billboard.

The 20-year-old rapper, originally from the forests of Panola County, Mississippi, had recently relocated to Los Angeles.

His rapid rise to fame began when a TikTok clip of “Painting Pictures” went viral, amassing 2.3 million views in just four hours. The track’s success led to it reaching No. 1 on Urban Radio for the week ending May 11.

Despite the current charges, Superstar Pride had plans for a debut album titled 777, set to release on July 7. His journey from recording tracks on an Android tablet in his early teens to chart-topping success has been a testament to his determination and talent.

However, the recent murder charge has cast a shadow over his burgeoning career. He was booked at the Panola County Detention Center and is being held without bond.