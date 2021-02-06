Suspect Arrested And Denied Bond For Allegedly Killing Rapper 18 Veno

(AllHipHop News)
The cops in South Carolina have nabbed a suspect for allegedly killing rising rapper 18veno.
The 19-year-old musician was shot and killed on January 23rd, after a spate of violence killed two other teens in unrelated incidents during a deadly weekend in Rock Hill.
Tragically, the rapper, born Paul Harts died at the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Earlier this week, the police arrested a man named Khalil Lahenra Robinson and charged him in 18veno’s murder.
Robinson, 20, has been hit with a voluntary manslaughter charge and could face anywhere from 2-20 years in prison for his alleged role in 18veno’s shooting death.
Robinson was denied bond.
18veno dropped his debut project, Pablo, in 2020. His influences included Yo Gotti, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane.