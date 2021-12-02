Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Clarence Avant’s Wife

A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, who was the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

The Beverly Hills Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor at a press conference on Thursday. Authorities said Maynor was on parole and has an extensive criminal record.

Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Wednesday. She was 81 years old.

Legendary music executive Clarence Avant and a security guard were present at the Beverly Hils home when the shooting occurred. Both were unharmed.

Jacqueline Avant married her Rock & Roll Hall of Famer husband Clarence in 1967. The couple had two children together.

Avant, a noted philanthropist, was also the mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The Avant and Sarandos families issued a joint statement to the press following her death.

“The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant,” the Avant and Sarandos families said. “Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”