Suspect Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Clarence Avant’s Wife

Prosecutors filed charges in the fatal shooting death of Jacqueline Avant on Monday after she was killed in her home earlier this month.

29-year-old Aariel Maynor from Los Angeles is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of the wife of music executive Clarence Avant. Maynor has been charged with philanthropist Jacqueline Avant’s murder and the attempted murder of the Avant’s security guard who was reportedly shot at during the robbery though not wounded.

Maynor is also facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of residential burglary. He was on parole at the time of the shooting on Dec. 1 and has previous felony convictions for assault, robbery, and grand theft.

Maynor is due to appear in court for the first time today (Tuesday, Dec. 7) at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles County. It has not yet been reported whether he has legal representation.

Police were called to the home Jaqueline Avant shared with husband Clarence on Dec. 1 after a call was made reporting a shooting at 2:23 a.m. She was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Later that same night LAPD officers received reports of another shooting in the Hollywood Hills, about seven miles from the Avant’s home. Mayor was taken into custody after being found at the scene, suspected of burglary. According to reports, Manor accidentally shot himself in the foot during the commission of the alleged burglary.

According to a police briefing last week, the suspect had an AR-15 in his possession at the time of his arrest. They believe the weapon was used in both crimes. Furthermore, they said they had surveillance footage of Maynor’s car placing him in the Beverly Hill area at the time of the shooting.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and goodwill touched so many lives,” District Attorney George Gascón said.

The investigation is ongoing.