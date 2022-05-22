Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A man accused of killing rapper MO3 in Dallas in a brazen shooting on I-35 has pled guilty to gun charges and he is facing years in prison.

Kewon Dontrell White, the man suspected of killing rapper MO3, has pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Thursday, May 19th, the 23-year-old entered his guilty plea regarding the 2020 incident where a Lancaster officer found a 9 mm pistol in his pocket, federal court records show.

Almost two years ago, on August 16th, 2020, White fled from the Lancaster police on his dirt bike and then on foot after the cops tried to pull him over for several traffic violations.

This guilty plea comes after Kevon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown were indicted in 2021 for the death of Dallas rapper MO3, born Melvin Noble. AllHipHop.com reported on the accusations.

M03 was 28-years-old when he was fatally shot in broad daylight on November 11th, 2020, on Interstate 35E near the Dallas Zoo.

An arrest affidavit explained how officers picked White up three weeks later after witnesses named him as the triggerman behind the rapper’s killing and revealed the U.S. attorney’s office said Devin Maurice Brown is a “known affiliate” of White’s.

This is not the first time White, despite barely being past the age of legally being able to smoke cigarettes, has been in trouble with the law.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for running away from cops in a stolen car. He also got hit with 18-months for two separate unauthorized use of a motor vehicle incidents.

In his most recent weapon case, White faces up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

White and Brown still face murder charges for M03’s murder. White’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.