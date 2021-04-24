Second Man Indicted For Killing Rapper Mo3

Another suspect is being charged with the brutal, daylight slaying of Dallas rapper Mo3.

The police in Dallas Texas have taken another man into custody, over the murder of rapper Mo3.

Mo3, born Melvin Noble Jr, was shot down in a shocking broad daylight murder on November 11th, 2020.

Shocking footage captured the brazen murder, which took place on Interstate 35 as Mo3 attempted to elude the gunman who pursued him and shot him dead in front of numerous witnesses.

A bystander was also hit in the crossfire during the deadly encounter.

In February, a grand jury charged Kewon Dontrell White, with being the gunman who committed the heinous act. Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted Devin Maurice Brown for his role in the murder, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Brown, 28, was already in police custody after he was arrested at his Oak Cliff residence on November 19th, 2020, shortly after Mo3’s murder. The cops searched Brown’s residence and found a stolen AK-47 in his closet.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas, police found synthetic cannabinoids, a bottle of multicolored tablets that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, several scales, baggies, and more than $3,200 in U.S. currency.

Brown was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance over the November 2020 raid.

“ATF remains vigilant and steadfast in our fight against violent crime in the Dallas Metroplex. Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities. If you are in the illegal possession of a firearm, be warned, no one can elude police forever,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Division Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

A motive for Mo3’s death has yet to be revealed, but his manager blamed jealousy and envy for the murder of the budding rapper.

“Once you start passing the people that support you, then they’d be willing to do anything to bring you back down. So there’s a lot of jealousy. a lot of envy,” Brandon Rainwater said shortly after a candlelight vigil in Mo3’s honor.

Unfortunately, the gunman who shot and severely wounded Mo3’s close affiliate Boosie in front of the Big T Bazaar store is still on the loose.