Suspect Surrenders After Meek Mill Offers $2K To Find Man Accused Of Vile Act In Philly Dollar Tree 

Meek Mill mobilized his followers after a video went viral of a woman accusing a man of e########## on her leg.

Meek Mill offered a $2,000 reward for the location of a man accused of e########## on a woman’s leg at a Philadelphia Dollar Tree store.

On Wednesday (July 10), footage circulated online of a vile incident after a woman claimed a man ejaculated on her leg in the store. In the video, the victim is heard shouting at a man as he flees the store.

The video quickly went viral and caught the attention of Meek Mill, who wanted to take action over the disturbing incident. He took to X (Twitter) to ask locals in Philly to help find the alleged perpetrator.

“Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service,” he wrote, quote tweeting the video. “I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect.”

Once the post gained traction, Meek shared a follow-up post alongside a photo of the suspect wearing a shirt with the slogan, “It’s not going to lick itself.”

“Just go live with him don’t pursue him,” Meek added. “It gotta actually be you … Philly small people know where this creep ass dude at ghtfoh … we need community protection also!”

However, hours after Meek’s post, cops confirmed the suspect turned himself in. According to Fox 29, a 35-year-old man identified as Gary A. Miles of Southwest Philly voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

“The PPD extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Miles,” a statement from Philadelphia police reads.

Cops confirmed the incident happened at the Snyder Ave Dollar Tree on June 23.