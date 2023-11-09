Suspects Arrested For Deadly Shooting Near Sexyy Red’s Video Set

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Two men and one teenager were charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a man near Sexyy Red’s music video shoot.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miami Police Department apprehended three people in connection to a September shooting near a Sexyy Red video shoot in Florida. Authorities announced the arrests of Paul Olivier, Daequan Griffin and a 17-year-old male on Thursday (November 9).

Olivier, Griffin and the teen were charged with first-degree murder. Authorities accused the trio of an attempted robbery that turned into a fatal shooting, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a disturbance call over Sexyy Red’s video shoot when they heard gunshots from a nearby gas station. Deputies responded and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis. Authorities did not reveal the other victim’s name.

The suspects allegedly targeted the victims for a necklace and a Rolex watch. Sexyy Red reacted to the shooting in an Instagram Stories post.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote in September.

Miami police took Griffin and the teen into custody for a separate armed robbery in September. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Olivier on November 3.