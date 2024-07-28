Swae Lee Denounces Kamala Harris And Praises Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Swae Lee criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and encouraged support for Donald Trump, sparking diverse reactions among his fans.

Swae Lee of Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd publicly denounced Vice President Kamala Harris while expressing allegiance to former President Donald Trump, urging his fans to reconsider their votes.

Lee emphasized the importance of thorough research before voting, arguing that Harris’s policies do not favor the Black community.

He particularly criticized her for endorsing legislation detrimental to Black individuals, stating, “My Black people she don’t do nothing but sign off” on harmful policies.

I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that s### — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

Swae Lee conveyed his frustration through an impassioned message on social media.

“I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man sent it to a whole nother country!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away!!! Think about that.”

Further expressing his dismay, Swae Lee added, “The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the s### 🤷🏽‍♂️ and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black.”

The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the s### 🤷🏽‍♂️ and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black… — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

Lee argued that many people support Harris based on her racial identity rather than her policies.

He said, “You voting for her cuz you think she’s Black she’s Black and Indian she don’t lean to the Black side she just took an estate away from a Black woman yall don’t research go look at what Trump did for Blacks HBCUs all type s### media don’t show everything bro.”

The rapper’s remarks sparked a wave of diverse reactions in the comment section.

One user remarked, “They bout to call you retarded in the comments for making sense,” reflecting a sense of skepticism regarding rational debate.

Another supporter, @terrencek_williams , commented, “Some of these people in the comments don’t think for themselves,” aligning with Lee’s criticisms of Harris.

Conversely, user @majaporter rebelled against the misinformation circulating in Lee’s comments.

Kamala Harris has fought for criminal justice reform, healthcare, and economic equality. Voting isn’t just about race; it’s about who can bring real change. Let’s vote for policies that benefit all Black Americans and ensure a better future for everyone. — the PORTER © (@MajaPorter) July 27, 2024

This user highlighted inaccuracies in Lee’s depictions of Harris’s record in law enforcement and her tenure as Attorney General, noting that much of the criticism arises from misunderstandings about her role and the complexities of the judicial system.

Public figures voicing their political stances often ignite fervent public discourse.

In Swae Lee’s case, his discouragement of support for Kamala Harris and endorsement of Donald Trump has amplified political debate within the Hip-Hop community, urging voters to scrutinize the impact of policies on their lives rather than relying on surface-level attributes.