Swae Lee Recalls Going Viral For Mistakenly Posting Penis Pic On Instagram

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swae Lee wanted to check out a new tattoo but ended up sharing an explicit photo with all of his Instagram followers.

Swae Lee told the story behind an embarrassing moment from a few years ago on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

The Rae Sremmurd rapper explained how he accidentally posted a picture of his penis on Instagram Stories. Swae Lee said he was trying to check out a new tattoo on his stomach but ended up sharing a full-frontal photo with his social media followers.

“I’m in the Hills, I’m in an AirbnB,” he told Bootleg Kev. “Just got a tattoo, boom … I’m trying to see what it look like, boom, I record it. This is when Instagram just changed. So, I’m in the bathroom. I’m getting ready to go somewhere. I accidentally hit the—it’s a button where you don’t even, it don’t even ask you do you want to post this. It just goes to your story.”

He continued, “So, I’m getting ready, still. Just jumped out the shower, put my clothes on … The s### online, circulating online. I’m just doing my normal activities: getting dressed, my keys, I’m going to the car. It’s like a 15-20 minute process of me going from the bathroom to the car. [I] drive around the Hills, no service on my phone. No idea what’s going on in the world. Everybody start hitting me, ‘Swae, your dick is online.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Swae Lee remembered more people alerting him to the photo, but it was too late for him to do anything about it. He admitted it wasn’t the most flattering picture, which still irked him.

“I get away from my Airbnb, more towards the city now,” he said. “It’s like 10 minutes later. And yeah, my s### was on there. But it was late at night, so I knew by morning, this s### gon’ be viral.”

Listen to Swae Lee tell the story below.