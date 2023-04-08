Rae Sremmurd Returns With First Album In Five Years, “Sremm Life 4”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rae Sremmurd have released their fourth album via EarDrummers and Interscope. Simply titled Sremm Life 4, the project boasts production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, Murda on the Beat and Sonny Digital. A sole feature from Young Thug appears on “Royal Flush” and Future on “Activate.”

Ahead of its release, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi shared the songs “Denial,” “Sucka or Sum” and the Mike WiLL Made-It track “Tanisha (Pump That)” that included a writing credit from Pharrell. The album serves as Rae Sremmurd’s first offering since 2018’s SR3MM, which included three parts: one from both Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, and two solo projects from each brother. The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with more than 57,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week.

Following that album, Rae Sremmurd slowed down their output. By the time the pandemic hit in March 2020, fans were beginning to think they broke up. But in an interview with GQ last year, Jxmmi shed some light on where he’d been mentally.

“We weren’t together a lot [in the lockdowns], but I was spending a lot of time with myself,” Jxmmi explained. “It was a time for me to just disappear and rebuild and just recreate myself, and I feel like that’s what I did.”

He added, “It’s times to be seen, and it’s times not to be seen. Plus I’m getting older. I’ve got two kids and I wanted to be an example for my kids, and I felt like where I was at that point not that.”

Swae Lee, the younger of the two brothers, remained working but did take some time for himself. He said, “I’m doing s### I ain’t did in like 20 years. I’m really chillin’, like ‘damn, I never played the game for four hours.’ ‘Alright, I’m in the studio for sixteen hours and I still got time. You can do pushups, you can mend old relationships, you can do whatever. But I’ve got a life to uphold, so it’s like I need all my checks. I’m trying to be stacked up for a hundred years.”

Listen to Sremm Live 4 below.