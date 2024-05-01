Kendrick Lamar Validated? Alleged Evidence Of Drake’s Cease & Desist Emerges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Euphoria” claimed Drake tried to cease and desist Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.”

An email has purportedly confirmed an allegation made by Kendrick Lamar on his recent Drake diss track, “euphoria.” The former Top Dawg artist accused Drake of trying to interfere with Future and Metro Boomin’s smash hit “Like That,” which famously featured K. Dot dissing the Canadian star.

“Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record?/Hoe, what? You ain’t like that record?” Kendrick rapped on “euphoria.”

Lamar’s allegation was seemingly corroborated in a leaked email, which surfaced on Discord. The unauthenticated email showed one of Drake’s labels, Republic Records, attempting to block the release of “Like That” for radio play.

A Discord user claimed they obtained the email from a friend who works at Republic. Universal Music Group’s Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs Corey Williams supposedly sent the email to Epic Records executive Bekah Connoly.

“Per our conversation last week, we are not granting radio rights for ‘Like That,” the message read. “Epic does not have the right to release this song at radio. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.”

Drake and Metro both have deals with Republic, a subsidiary of UMG. Future and Metro released their We Don’t Trust You album, which featured “Like That,” under exclusive license to Epic in conjunction with Republic.

If the email is legitimate, efforts to hamper “Like That” were unsuccessful. The song received plenty of radio play and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake responded to “Like That” by releasing the diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Kendrick Lamar fired back with “euphoria” on Tuesday (April 30).

View the screenshot of the email in question above.