Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Reacts To Takeoff’s Death [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

#SwaeLee shares his thoughts on the late #Takeoff.

The shock of Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball losing his life on November 1 still has not subsided for many fans. A gunman shot and killed the Migos member outside a Houston bowling alley.

Countless celebrities offered public condolences to Takeoff’s loved ones. Hollywood Unlocked caught up with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd to get his thoughts on the tragedy.

“R.I.P. to Takeoff. That s### was heartbreaking, still heartbreaking. That’s something that stop the world, shook the world,” said Swae Lee. “It just sheds a lot of light on the violence that’s going on around.”

The “Sunflower” hitmaker added, “As brothers, just try to stop some of the senseless violence. R.I.P. to Takeoff. One of the most righteous n##### out there. That s### is heartbreaking. It literally stopped the world.”

Many Hip Hop followers consider Migos to be one of the most influential rap groups of all time. The Georgia-bred trio of Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset created numerous hit singles and chart-topping projects since 2013.

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi rose to prominence around the same time Migos began gaining traction in the music industry. Some fans had hoped to one day see Migos and Rae Sremmurd take part in a Verzuz-style event.

According to reports, Takeoff died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Local Houston officials and law enforcement authorities have called on witnesses and people in the community to provide information about the shooting.

Quality Control Music, the label home of Takeoff and Migos, released a statement about the 28-year-old rapper’s passing. The Instagram post read, in part, “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”