Angel Reese Says She’s Not Picking Sides In Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Battle

The Chicago Sky team asks players for their thoughts on the beef.

The ongoing back-and-forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has Hip-Hop fans considering which rapper has taken the lead in the battle. As the debate continued online, professional basketball player Angel Reese chose not to weigh in on the conversation publicly.

The WNBA’s Chicago Sky franchise shared a video on X about the headline-grabbing Drake and Kendrick Lamar rivalry. Most of the team members sided with Drake over Lamar. However, Angel Reese dodged the question.

“I’m not getting in this controversy,” Reese replied when asked for her opinion on Drake versus Kendrick Lamar. The 21-year-old athlete also said, “I’ll be on Twitter, Shade Room, all that. I ain’t getting into that. Nope.”

Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” ignited the non-subliminal part of his longstanding feud with Drake. That chart-topping single includes K. Dot taking shots at Drake and his “First Person Shooter” collaborator J. Cole.

While J. Cole bowed out of the lyrical clash after apologizing for his “7 Minute Drill” track, Drake fired back at Kendrick Lamar with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Then Lamar dropped his 6-minute “Euphoria” diss record.

According to reports, Kendrick Lamar has a 19-minute, unreleased version of “Euphoria.” The Cardo and Sounwave-produced song included several lines where Lamar warned Drake that he had damaging information about the For All the Dogs album creator.