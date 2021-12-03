Swizz Beats & Bizzy Bone Respond After Fracas Breaks Out During Verzuz

Last night’s Verzuz battle got heated as water bottles flew across the stage and the stream was abruptly cut mid-transmission.

Bone Thugs did not take kindly to Three 6 mocking them as they were performing and the groups began hurling insults and then water bottles at each other. Though the situation escalated quickly, security intervened immediately and the competition resumed after a brief intermission. Thankfully, the groups patched things up as they came back out and Bizzy apologized.

Bizzy Bone Apologizes

Now, Bizzy Bone has taken to Instagram to double down on the apology and explain why he got so heated during the Verzuz battle.

“I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person. Even if you do not feel wrong,” he wrote. “@melyssa_lp @triller @verzuztv thank you for everything. But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person. Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop , if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn’t even be here.”

He mentioned Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beats specifically and said, “Swizz needed to be called and spoken to as well, even though he told me it was ok. Ol beautiful n####.”

He continued, “When i got back on stage i meant what i said. I really hope you guys understand my passion for music and my seriousness about GOD. I really believe in what i say. Im a artist. I came back because i know a lot of people depended on me.”

Fortunately, the issues were smoothed over and the Verzuz was able to continue. After taking responsibility, the Bone Thugs rapper acknowledged, “It was not scripted but it ended perfect. A toast to Hip Hop. Sht gets a lil crazy sometimes. @juicyj @djpaulkom @missyeahoe @realcrunchyblack #ripkoopstanicca #riplordinfamous hopefully i gave you enough hell to know what HEAVEN can be like. You guys did a HECK of a job and embracing me after that took class as well. This is real. I am real. God bless you all.”

Swizz Beats went through a range of emotions before and during the Verzuz, taking to the comment section to address the lack of professionalism on camera and behind the scenes.

However, that phone call may not be so awkward for Bizzy Bone to make after all as Swizz ultimately called it “one of my FAV Verzuz ever!”