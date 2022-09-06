Swizz Beats Defends Kanye West; Calls For Adidas Boycott  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz called for solidarity with Kanye West after blasting Adidas for being “dead wrong” and disrespecting the Yeezy founder.

Swizz Beatz has condemned Adidas claiming the brand is “dead wrong,” and called for a boycott in support of Kanye West.

The legendary producer called out the sportswear brand after Ye highlighted the similarities in some of his designs with non-Yeezy Adidas footwear. Swizz Beatz says supporters must do somethin about the “stolen” designs. He says if it can happen to Kanye West, it can happen to anybody.

Swizz took to Instagram to show solidarity with the Yeezy founder, writing:

“I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also!”

Kanye West has used his Instagram platform to call out his partners at Adidas, claiming they are attempting to sideline him. Among the many posts he shared this week, blasting the brand and its staff was one shaming the company for their alleged attempt to buy him out of his contract.

“The fact adi felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild,” Kanye West wrote on Sunday (Sept. 5). “But I promise everyone adidas is not as wild as me. I really really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids.

Ye continued, claiming Adidas “tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars.” However, Kanye stated, “My royalties next year are 500 million dollars alone.”

He then fired a shot at Adidas VP Daniel Cherry, who he says makes $2 million a year, while “Yeezy’s are 68 percent of adidas on line sales.”

“You guys thought cause DCP Daniel Cherry Pop went to Warden that he could politely give me a billion dollars to hand everything I built over.”

Instagram Kanye West

Swizz Beatz Defends Kanye West

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz claimed Kanye West should be respected as an innovator and called for a boycott.

“This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!!”

He also tagged the company and called on Adidas to come correct. “@adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!” Swizz Beatz concluded.

