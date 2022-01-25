Swizz Beatz Celebrates Alicia Keys’ Birthday With Mystery Trip

Swizz Beatz flew his wife and a group of close friends to a mystery destination to celebrate her birthday, partying every step of the way.

Swizz Beatz celebrated his wife Alicia Keys’ birthday by whisking her away on a surprise trip on Monday (Jan. 24).

The two flew to a mystery destination via private jet with a group of friends who all looked excited for the adventures ahead.

Alicia Keys sported a dazzling array of glamorous outfits for her special day. She posted the first on her Instagram; a sheer glitter bodysuit with white knee-high boots and a matching blazer. Her most beautiful feature was her stunning smile as she clutched a bunch of balloons.

She informed her 22 million followers, “Birthday loading… ⌚️👀🎉🍾🎈✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨”

Swizz also posted the same image of Alicia Keys with an inspiring tribute to his wife. “Happy Birthday Queen🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂I see you ready to step the F out on EM this year 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 I wish you endless days of greatness and happiness 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 We all love you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Let’s gooooooooooo.”

Alicia Keys Is Just Getting Started!

His next post featured Alicia Keys, cocktail in hand, seated on a private jet surrounded by a group of friends. The celebrations were well underway as everyone onboard sang along to the club classic, “Show Me Love.”

The party had only just begun as Swizz wrote, “The Queen Zaaaaaaa HBD were just getting started 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽⚡️⚡️⚡️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”

He also revealed that “ZaZa” was being kept in the dark, “she don’t know where she going, ”he said.

Then, Alicia Keys changed into another outfit when it came time to disembark. Meanwhile, Swizz made sure to document every inch of his wife’s frame, clad in a black leather catsuit and fitted jacket.

“I feel amazing, blessed, excited,” said Alicia Keys. “I still don’t know where I am, or where I’m going!”

Swizz then took to his Instagram Stories to document the next part of the journey. However, he still kept the location a secret.

Alicia Keys was having the time of her life while she rapped along to “How Many Mc’s” by Black Moon. That’s the real AK right there,” said Swizz, “Unlocked AK.”