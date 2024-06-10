Swizz Beatz Celebrates Emmy Win For “Drive With Swizz Beatz” With Son Nasir Dean 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean launched their show last year and scored an Emmy win at the 2024 ceremony.

Swizz Beatz is celebrating with his son Nasir Dean after their Hulu show Drive With Swizz Beatz won an Emmy.

The father-son duo launched their docuseries last year. The show sees them visit car-loving locations around the world, examining the universal appeal of automotive culture.

Drive With Swizz Beatz has proved a hit, scoring a win at the 2024 Emmy Awards. On Sunday (June 9), the iconic producer took to Instagram to celebrate the show’s success.

“We did it wow,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s one thing to win a Emmy but to win one with your son is next level.” He added, “We did it Son.”

Swizz Beatz and his son opened up about the vision behind the series during an interview last year.

“I knew that I didn’t want it to just be about flashy cars and expensive cars,” Swizz told Yahoo Entertainment. “I wanted to do something that brought in community, brought in family, brought in the things that you would never expect.”

Nasir explained, “We had no idea what we were walking into every time, but we were very adventurous. We don’t fear a lot and then the more we started doing it, it pushed us even more to be even more fearless and it was like an accumulation, basically conditioned ourselves and became like stuntmen essentially.”