EXCLUSIVE: Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Tighten Legal Grip On Triller Over Unpaid Verzuz Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Music moguls Swizz Beatz and Timbaland intensify their legal battle against Triller over an unfulfilled Verzuz settlement agreement.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are entangled in a new legal dispute with Triller over their acclaimed music battle platform, Verzuz.

The celebrated music producers, who co-created the virtual battle series that gained popularity during the pandemic, are seeking additional compensation from Triller, asserting that the social media company has failed to adhere to the terms of their settlement agreement.

The legal skirmish first became public when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland filed a lawsuit against Triller, alleging that the company hadn’t fulfilled its financial obligations under the acquisition agreement.

Following intense negotiations, both parties reached a settlement in which Triller agreed to compensate Swizz Beatz and Timbaland $28 million to resolve the dispute.

However, part of the clash remains unresolved.

Despite the previously agreed settlement, new court filings obtained by AllHipHop reveal that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are now seeking a judge’s order to secure additional payments amounting to $565,000 in attorney’s fees from Triller.

According to the court documents, under the settlement terms, Triller was mandated to make an initial payment of $100,000, a commitment it failed to honor, resulting in a default.

Consequently, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have escalated their claim, leveraging an Affidavit of Confession of Judgment to accelerate the due balance.

This legal maneuver entitles them to a judgment of $565,000 plus an interest calculated at 9 percent per annum from February 16. The calculated total, inclusive of interest, now stands at $568,343.68.

As it stands, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are steadfast in their pursuit of recovering the owed amount, signaling their unwavering determination to hold Triller accountable.